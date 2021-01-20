SIR VAN MORRISON Launches Legal Challenge Against The Covid Live Music Ban in Northern Ireland



Sir Van Morrison, the legendary 75-year-old singer-songwriter from Belfast, Northern Ireland, has instructed a solicitor to launch legal action against the current ban on live music in the country, due to the coronavirus.

Joe Rice, the solicitor acting for Mr Morrison, has issued pre-action correspondence to Stormont’s Executive Office and the Department of Health, in which he says his client will argue the current ban on live music in Northern Ireland is unsustainable in law and is not based on credible medical or scientific evidence.

His letter reportedly calls on ministers to publicly release the medical and scientific basis for the banning of live music, and says if the ban is not lifted, Morrison will seek leave from the High Court in Belfast to challenge the prohibition by way of judicial review.

Rice, speaking of the reason behind the action said, “Many people in the music and arts world in Northern Ireland have been devastated financially, socially, and artistically by this complete ban. Sir Van is taking this action on behalf of the thousands of musicians, artists, venues, and those involved in the live music industry”.

The popular performer caused controversy last year when he wrote three songs questioning the authenticity of the virus, accusing the governments and alleged scientists of inventing ‘crooked facts’ to justify restrictions to ‘enslave’ people.

