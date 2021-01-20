A WOMAN working in school dining halls in Bilbao has complained that she is going deaf due to the excessive shouting from the children.

-- Advertisement --



A court in Bilbao has admitted that the deafness suffered by a woman who works in dining halls has been caused due to her profession, according to union Comisiones Obreras in the Basque Country. The court has awarded her €1,800 in compensation, which will be paid by the National Institute for Social Security, and Mutualia, the insurance company used by Gastronomia Cantabrica, the woman’s employer.

The union has demanded that the companies who employ ‘dinner ladies’ measure the specific noise levels in dining rooms, especially at school.

In this case, the daily noise level which the woman was subjected to was above 80 decibels.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “School ‘dinner lady’ awarded compensation for deafness”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.