Saga Cruises To Demand Passengers Get COVID-19 Vaccinated Before Boarding

Saga Cruises has become the first cruise line in the world to demand passengers get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of boarding, as part of a raft of new safety measures aimed at providing a safe and healthy cruising experience. The over-50s only cruise line is now mandating that passengers have the vaccine 14 days before departure.

Saga will also carry out it own pre-departure testing for all passengers, reduce capacity on both its ships and enhance its cleaning regime onboard. It is also pushing its restart date further out to May 4 so to allow passengers to get vaccinated in time for their cruise.

“The health and safety of our customers has always been our number one priority at Saga, so we have taken the decision to require everyone travelling with us to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Our customers want the reassurance of the vaccine and to know others travelling with them will be vaccinated too,” a spokesman said.

“To allow our customers time to get vaccinated, we are moving the restart date for our travel businesses to May. Our new vaccination policy will be in addition to the detailed arrangements we have already put in place for when cruises and other holidays restart.”

