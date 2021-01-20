Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez is in quarantine after close contact with a positive.THE defender won’t be in tonight’s squad as Los Blancos take on Alcoy in the Copa del Rey.

Despite being in boss Zinedine Zidane line-up, Spanish international Nacho has been forced to self-isolate while he waits for the PCR to confirm whether he is positive or not for coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



The footballer – who has spent his entire career at the club – tested negative in a first test and this morning travelled to Valdebebas, Madrid, to undergo a second.

Nacho’s brother Alex, who plays for Cadiz, revealed last March that an elder member of the family had died due to coronavirus – though this is unrelated to Nacho’s current quarantine.

Alex, who previously played for Real Madrid told Diario de Cadiz at the time: “In Madrid, there are people in the family that have tested positive and an elder member of the family has died.

‘We can say that we have been affected.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Real Madrid’s Nacho in quarantine after close contact with a positive”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.