Real Madrid’s Nacho in quarantine after close contact with a positive

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Real Madrid's Nacho in quarantine after close contact with a positive
CREDIT: Twitter @JosManuelCuenc4

Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez is in quarantine after close contact with a positive.THE defender won’t be in tonight’s squad as Los Blancos take on Alcoy in the Copa del Rey.

Despite being in boss Zinedine Zidane line-up, Spanish international Nacho has been forced to self-isolate while he waits for the PCR to confirm whether he is positive or not for coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --

The footballer – who has spent his entire career at the club – tested negative in a first test and this morning travelled to Valdebebas, Madrid, to undergo a second.

Nacho’s brother Alex, who plays for Cadiz, revealed last March that an elder member of the family had died due to coronavirus – though this is unrelated to Nacho’s current quarantine.


Alex, who previously played for Real Madrid told Diario de Cadiz at the time: “In Madrid, there are people in the family that have tested positive and an elder member of the family has died.

‘We can say that we have been affected.”


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Real Madrid’s Nacho in quarantine after close contact with a positive”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleVatican Begins Free COVID Vaccinations to Rome’s Homeless
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here