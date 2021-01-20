Rare Black Seal Pups Seen at Nature Reserve

RARE black seal pups have been seen at the nature reserve at Blakeney Point.

Only one in 400 seals are normally black making them a rare find. 10 black seal pups known as melanistic seals have been seen at the Blakeney Nature Reserve.

The reserve is home to the largest seal colony in England and wardens are keeping a careful eye on the colony. Due to the increasing number of pups being born the wardens will start to count them in a specific area rather than walking across the breeding grounds. This will be safer for both pups and wardens.

Grey seals are white when they are born but shed their fur at a few weeks old to reveal their grey coat, but the rare pups have a smooth black fur instead.

The pup numbers were first recorded in 1988 and the colony has grown incredible since that time. In 2001 only 25 pups were born, but that rose to an incredible 3,399 in 2019.

