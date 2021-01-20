President Biden Arrives At The White House To Begin Work On His Agenda.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden entered the White House a little before 4 p.m. PST, (GMT-8), where they were greeted by an usher at the White House, another break in tradition on Inauguration Day.

The outgoing president and first lady typically welcome the incoming first couple at the steps of the White House. Former President Donald Trump had already left Washington on Air Force One today, Wednesday morning, after attending a farewell celebration at Joint Base Andrews.

“We wish the new administration great luck and success,” Trump said during the brief event. “They have the foundation to do something really spectacular. Goodbye. We love you. We will back in some form. We wish the new administration great luck and success,” Trump said during the brief event. “They have the foundation to do something really spectacular. Goodbye. We love you. We will back in some form.”

Trump spent the final minutes of his term at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida where he was greeted on arrival by fans dancing in the street.

On arrival, the Bidens were followed into America’s most famous residence by their family. Biden’s arrival preceded a virtual “Parade Across America” celebration — also modified due to the pandemic — featuring celebrities, Olympic athletes and artists. Actor and “Scandal” star Tony Goldwyn will host the remote event. The White House was deep cleaned before Biden’s arrival on Wednesday by a specialist company.

