Polycarbonate Panels to Keep the Children Warm in School

POLYCARBONATE PANELS are being installed to keep the children warm in schools in Tocina and Los Rosales and Brenes.

School classrooms are being naturally vented to lower the risk of COVID-19, but the cold weather means that the children, especially those sitting near windows can be cold. Schools in Tocina and Los Rosales and Brenes will be installing polycarbonate screens on the classroom windows.

The screens should stop direct cold drafts from coming in but also preserve the natural air flow need to protect the children from the virus.

The schools will also be using air purifiers with HEPA filters to help prevent the spread of the virus.

