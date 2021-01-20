Police Officers Fined After Breakfasting at Cafe Together

NINE police officers have been fined after breakfasting at a cafe together and being reported.

The officers breakfasting together were from the Metropolitan Police and all nine of them were fined £200 each as they had breached lockdown rules. They were also asked to “reflect on their choices.”

The sneaky breakfasts were seen by Brian Jennings, an IT manager that had been walking by the cafe that was near the police base on the River Thames. He spotted them at around 9 am only one week into the UK’s third national lockdown.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Brian said, “We noticed in the first lockdown and again today that regularly, first thing in the morning, there will be half-a-dozen squad cards outside and every table full of police officers having breakfast in there.

“You read about people getting fined and it seems hypocritical as it looks like there is little social distancing in the cafe.

“I find the regular and continued flouting of social distancing and lockdown regulations by the police hypocritical and foolish at this time when the infection rates in Greenwich borough are among the highest in the UK.”

The police had not been very discreet as marked cars were seen outside the Chef House Kitchen.

After bosses began an investigation all nine officers were fine, but they escaped without any disciplinary action. It appears that they will be the first police officers to be fined under the lockdown rules.

South East Commander, Chief Superintendent Rob Atkin, said, “Police officers are tasked with enforcing the legislation that has been introduced to stop the spread of the virus and the public rightly expect that they will set an example through their own actions.

“It is disappointing that on this occasion, these officers have fallen short of that expectation. It is right that they will pay a financial penalty and that they will be asked to reflect on their choices.”

