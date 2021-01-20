UNIONS of Police Officers and Firefighters of Benidorm Ask to be Vaccinated – Calling it “a Total Lack of Respect” That They Haven’t Been Already

The Professional Union of Local and Fire Police (SPPLB) has asked the government for a priority vaccination plan for emergency service officers of the City Council of Benidorm to commence at the same time the staff of the Forces and Security Forces of the State and Armed Forces receive theirs – between March and June 2021.

The SPPLB has addressed its request to the Ministry of Health (Salvador Illa Roca), the Federation Spanish of Municipalities and Provinces (Abel Caballero Álvarez) and the Department of Universal Health and Public Health of the Generalitat Valenciana (Ana Barceló Chico) to include the Local Police and firefighters. They consider that not having taken into account local officers is “a total lack of respect.”

Speaking about the firefighters: “The fight, effort and work against COVID-19 that they have carried out and have been carrying out, together with the Local Police, also on the front line, is known and recognised by all.”

Commenting about City Council staff, the SPPLB said: “all municipal workers who are providing essential basic services.”

The SPPLB continued to state that the dedication to guarantee the health, safety and social welfare of all the residents of Benidorm makes it seem “inadmissible that those who govern have forgotten all these groups when recognising them as ‘risk groups’ and include them in the calendar of vaccination under the same conditions as the rest.”

For this reason, they have also asked the Mayor, Toni Pérez, to adopt the appropriate measures to urge the Department to “report in detail and as quickly as possible, given the serious health crisis in which we find ourselves, the strategic vaccination plan, if it exists, that they have prepared for all the employees of the Benidorm City Council and emergency services.”

