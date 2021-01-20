Police launch murder probe after fatal stabbing of teenage boy

Police have launched a murder probe after a teenage boy was fatally stabbed.

THE 17-year-old was fatally wounded following an incident in Haringey last night, Tuesday, January 20.

Emergency services received reports of a stabbing at around 9pm, and when Met Police officers and London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene in West Green Road, they found a male suffering from a stab injury.

CPR was administered at the scene before the victim was taken to hospital. Sadly he was pronounced dead at 4.25am this morning.

At this early stage there have been no arrests but homicide detectives are investigating.

Acting North Area Commander, Superintendent Simon Crick, said: “This is a dreadfully sad loss of life and I understand how shocked the community will be. I want them to know that they can expect to see more officers in the area and to approach them if they want to discuss any concerns or share any information.”

Enquiries are ongoing and a crime scene remains in place.

Any witnesses, or those with information, should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6899/19JAN.

