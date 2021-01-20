PINK SEESAWS were slotted through the US-Mexico Border Wall by the Rael San Fratello Architectural studio to allow children to play.

The seesaws are the brain child of Ronald Rael, and Virginia San Fratello who together run Rael San Fratello. They took to Instagram to show children from both sides of border wall playing together and enjoying the bright pink toys.

-- Advertisement --



The steel slotted wall runs from El Paso in Texas to Ciudad Juárez in Mexico and the three seesaws were placed in gaps in the steel. Ronald described the launch event as a career highlight that was “filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pink Seesaws Slotted Through The US-Mexico Border Wall”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.