PENSIONER Aged 74 Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In London on Tuesday morning



London Ambulance Service paramedics called the police to an incident in a house in West Park, Mottingham, London, at 11.52am on Tuesday morning (January 19), following the fatal stabbing of a 74-year-old man.

Paramedics had reported the man as suffering from knife injuries, but he was pronounced dead just before 12.30pm, with officers arresting a 23-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and the victim is believed to have known the suspect.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran confirmed the suspect had been taken to a South London police station, and said, “At this very early stage we retain an open mind as to the circumstance surrounding this death, but, I can confirm that we are not seeking any other persons in connection with the incident”.

The man’s next of kin have been contacted and informed of the incident, but at this stage, police have not released any formal identification of the victim.

