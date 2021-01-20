PAUL POGBA’S Stunning Goal Sends Man United Back To The Top of the Premiership again



A stunning strike by Frenchman Paul Pogba was the one to send United back to the top of the Premier League table again tonight (Wednesday), in a 1-2 win over Fulham at a wet and windy Craven Cottage beside the River Thames.

Remarkably, it was Fulham who struck first, after only five minutes, as Ademola Lookman collected a brilliant pass from Andre-Frank Anguissa and smashed it into the net.

Their lead however was to be short-lived, as 16 minutes later Edinson Cavani latched onto a poor stop by Alphonse Areola, and fired in from close range.

Then, in the 65th minute, came the moment for Pogba to show just what he was famous for, picking up the ball outside the penalty area, cutting inside before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the goal.

The victory lifted United back above Manchester rivals, City, who had beaten Aston Villa 2-0 earlier in the evening to go top, in what is becoming a very exciting battle now at the top of the table with four of five teams capable of being crowned champions.

