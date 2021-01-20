Pakistan Test Ballistic Missile Before Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration

PAKISTAN Military Test Shaheen-3 Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile Hours Before Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration

Hours before the Biden-Harris inauguration, Pakistan has successfully tested its MRIV ballistic missile which has a maximum range of 2300km.

The missile is said to incorporate the latest Trace and Track Censors and can be loaded with more than one warhead meaning that the missile can destroy multiple targets.

The missile is guided through Bido Positioning Systems.

A tweet from the Official Spokesperson of the Pakistan Military shows the full capability of the ballistic missile, and a statement reads: “Pakistan conducted successful flight test of #Shaheen-3 surface 2 surface ballistic missile, having range of 2750 Kms. Flt test aimed @ revalidating various design & tech parameters of weapon system. President, PM, CJCSC & Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists & engineers.”

Pakistan conducted successful flight test of #Shaheen-3 surface 2 surface ballistic missile,having range of 2750 Kms. Flt test aimed @ revalidating various design & tech parameters of weapon system. President, PM, CJCSC & Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists & engineers. pic.twitter.com/uZqxTBJJGv — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 20, 2021

Today (January 20), Pope Francis appealed for all nations to work toward a world without nuclear weapons.

Speaking at his Wednesday General Audience, Pope Francis said that nuclear weapons “strike large numbers of people in a short space of time and provoke long-lasting damage to the environment,” expressing his desire for the country’s of the world to “work with determination to promote the conditions necessary for a world without nuclear arms”.

The best way to do this, added the Pope, is by “contributing to the advancement of peace and multilateral cooperation, which humanity greatly needs.”

