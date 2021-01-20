Nerja Cave and Museum to close for third time due to Covid pandemic

Nerja Cave and Museum to close for the third time due to Covid pandemic.

THE Cueva de Nerja Public Services Foundation (Malaga) has announced Nerja Cave and Museum will close to the public from tomorrow, Thursday, January 21, until Sunday, January 31.

“It is time to put health first, to take care of ourselves and to take care of others,” said the foundation.

The closure occurs “after the evolution of the data of the Covid-19 pandemic and following the recommendations of the Junta de Andalucía.”

The site has already closed on two previous occasions due to the pandemic, periods which have been used to carry out improvements, including access, and creating new services.

The attraction celebrated its 62nd anniversary having been discovered on January 12, 1959.

Cueva de Nerja is located 158 meters above sea level and is, at 4,823 meters, one of the most developed caves in Andalucia.

It has three entrances, two subcircular torques and, next to them, an entrance created a year after the discovery for access by visitors.

The Museum of Nerja is a reference cent detailing the town, its history, focusing on the most important aspects of each historical period, and its Natural and Cultural Heritage.

