Murcian Region’s Health Minister Skips Protocol and Gets Vaccinated

THE Murcian Region’s Health Minister Manuel Villegas Skips Protocol and Gets Vaccinated – Alongside Other Senior Officials

The Ministry of Health, senior officials and health service members were vaccinated last week against COVID-19 which caused a great political upheaval throughout Spain and, in addition to the criticism of the Murcian opposition.

Manuel Villegas today (January 20) offered explanations after skipping the protocol and getting vaccinated last week: “There has been no will to hide anything. There has been no distinction between professionals, without favourable treatment or privileges, since the conviction that what had to be done has been done. I am aware that we are living in a very difficult situation.

“I want to apologise to the people who have been offended. These ten months our management has been totally transparent so that society was informed. I regret that what happened could cast a shadow over our work and work,” he said.

On Sunday, January 17, the Region of Murcia registered 1,446 new Covid cases and 9 new deaths within that 24 hours.

The Valencian Community announced that restrictions would be tightening again with the total closure of the hospitality industry and other measures put in place to try to stop the advancement of the coronavirus.

