MET BOSS Cressida Dick ‘Baffled’ Why Police Are Not In Front Line For Vaccine due to their line of work

Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, the UK’s top police chief, says she is “baffled” as to why frontline officers have not been given priority for the Covid vaccine.

She said, “In many other countries, police and law enforcement colleagues are being prioritised, and I want my officers to get the vaccination. Decisions on who gets the jab first are made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)”.

At the moment, the top priority “cohorts” are people aged over 80, plus care home residents and staff, along with frontline health and care workers, then next in line are people over 70, and so on, in descending order of ages.

With this system argues 60-year-old Dame Cressida, she will get the vaccine before her mostly 20s and 30s-year-old frontline officers, who are clearly at greater risk of infection than she is.

She points to the risky circumstances her officers had already found themselves in, dealing with several anti-lockdown protests in London, where demonstrators generally refused to wear masks.

Dame Cressida said incidents in London where somebody has mentioned or threatened Covid before coughing at an officer have numbered 97, plus there have been 48 incidents of people spitting at officers.

Interviewed on a phone-in on LBC Radio with Nick Ferrari, she said: “In cohorts five to nine, you have people in my age group and I am baffled really. But obviously this is a decision the Government has made so far on the basis of the JCVI, who are experts”.

