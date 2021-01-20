Massive multi-police search launched after two children were “violently” abducted

A massive multi-police search has been launched after two children were “violently” abducted from their home in New York.

THE children are believed to have been taken at around 8.40pm on Sunday, January 18, after two men broke into the house in the town of Greece where police say a mother was caring for her seven young foster children while her husband was at work.

“We are gravely concerned for their wellbeing,” said Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe during a news conference the following day as he described the terrifying events surrounding the abduction of Shekeria Cash, 3, and her brother, Dimitri Cash Jr, 5.

According to police in Greece, the woman said she heard a crashing sound at the front of the home.

“She observed two black males breaking through the front window and entering the residence. She screamed, and when she screamed, two of her children came down from upstairs to check on her to see if she was OK.

“She immediately grabbed onto her two children and wrapped them up in her arms at which point the two suspects then grabbed all three of them, and used duct tape to forcibly tape all three together,” said Forsythe.

Duct tape was placed over the woman’s mouth to prevent her from screaming.

“The two male suspects then went upstairs and forcibly removed the two children, Shekeria and Demitri, and removed them from the residence forcibly,” Forsythe said.

The suspects fled with the children in the family’s car.

The alleged abductors are both said to be around six feet tall. One is about 175 lbs, while the other is around 200 lbs.

Police say both men were last seen wearing black ski masks, flannel shirts, work trousers, and black knitted hats.

Shekeria was last seen wearing panda pajamas. She has brown eyes and braided black hair.

Dimitri was last seen wearing either firetruck or dinosaur pyjamas and has brown eyes and short, black hair.

Police believe the kidnappers took the family car to an apartment complex in Greece and parked the car in a parking lot. They believe that there was another vehicle there waiting as a getaway car.

“We believe based on the investigation that this was a planned and targeted abduction,” said Forsythe.

Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe described the terrifying forced abduction. The suspects broke into the window of the home where the foster mom was downstairs and 7 foster kids were upstairs. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/ebUAOtufgd — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) January 19, 2021

Several police agencies are assisting in the search, including the United States Marshal.

“This is our top priority now. We have a five-year-old and a three-year-old that were violently abducted and as the chief said, our top priority is to get them safely returned,” said Charles Salina, United States Marshal, Western District of New York.

Authorities are looking into the biological parents. Their father, Dimitri Cash, is charged with four misdemeanors for an incident that occurred about a year ago at the school of one of his children.

***AMBER ALERT*** The New York State Police is activating an AMBER Alert on behalf of the TOWN OF GREECE POLICE. The children were taken under circumstances that lead police to believe they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death. Any info contact 585-428-6666 pic.twitter.com/WO8m8UplRB — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) January 19, 2021

