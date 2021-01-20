Madrid has the highest mortality associated with NO₂ in Europe

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Twitter @gbonalde

Madrid has the highest mortality associated with NO₂ in Europe, according to a study of 858 cities.

In sixth position is the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona and in seventh place is the Catalan municipality of Mollet del Valles.

These are the findings of a study carried out by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), in collaboration with researchers from the Swiss Institute of Tropical and Public Health and the University of Utrecht.

The position of the different European cities depends on factors such as population, deaths attributable to pollution and life expectancy in each place.


“We already knew that there were very high levels of pollution in Madrid and Barcelona, but until now a mortality study had not been carried out with a methodology that allows us to compare so many cities,” said Sasha Khomenko, ISGlobal researcher and lead author of the study.

An algorithm was used to calculate a score for each city taking into account mortality rates, the percentage of avoidable mortality and the years of life lost due to air pollutant.


The result is two different classifications of the 858 European cities according to mortality attributed to pollution: one related to nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and the other to fine particles (PM2.5).

The metropolitan areas of ​​Madrid, Antwerp (Belgium), and Turin (Italy) top the list of cities with the highest burden of mortality attributed to NO₂.

While the cities that stand out the best in the ranking are Tromso (Norway), Umea (Sweden), and Oulu (Finland).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Madrid has the highest mortality associated with NO₂ in Europe".





