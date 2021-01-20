Madrid Explosion Update: Two Dead And Several Injured

MADRID explosion update: Two people dead and several injured

According to the mayor of Madrid, Luis Martinez-Almedia, at least two people have lost their lives and sever more are injured following a suspected gas explosion which obliterated two floors of a seven-storey apartment building on Madrid’s central Calle Toledo at around 3pm on Wednesday, January 20.

‘It appears there has been an explosion in the building. At least two people have died,’ Mr Almedia said. ‘The building is on fire but firefighters say it’s not prudent to enter at the moment.’ Sources have confirmed that the fatally injured are a man and a woman.

Close by, a school and nursing home had to be evacuated, as was a former hotel used as a residence for priests.

‘The priests who live on the fifth and sixth floors are fine. We are trying to locate a volunteer who works with us,’ the vicar general told Telemadrid shortly after the explosion.

Leire Reparaz, who lives near the Puerto de Toledo, described her experience to The Associated Press:

‘We didn’t know where the sound came from. We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of grey smoke.”

Several people have been injured in an explosion in #Madrid, #Spain's capital.

The blast, which occurred on Toledo Street in the center of Madrid, caused widespread damage

📹 Aftermath of suspected gas explosion in Madrid pic.twitter.com/NpNPmPpYFa — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) January 20, 2021

