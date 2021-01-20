JUDGE Sends Three Young Rapists to Closed Detention Centre in La Ribera – The Three Teenagers Have Been Accused of Raping a 15-Year-Old Girl

-- Advertisement --



The judge has agreed that the three teenagers, aged between 14 and 17, accused of the horrific gang rape in the garage of a housing estate in a municipality of La Ribera at the weekend, should remain in a closed detention centre.

The head of the court in charge of this case has decided to accept the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Minors, which called for the detention in a specialised closed centre for the three defendants.

This is the fourth group sexual assault that has taken place in the province of Valencia in barely half a year, and in all of them, the victims were teenagers as were some of the perpetrators, as in this case.

The girl knew at least two of the now detained – they are students from the same school – and was attracted to one of them, something that this alleged aggressor took advantage of to get the victim to go with him to the garage, however, when she got there, two other teenagers were waiting.

According to the victim, she was sexually assaulted before a car drive by and scared off the attackers.

She arrived home around half-past ten on Saturday (January 16), breaking the curfew, which led to questions from her parents and when she told them what happened she was taken to hospital and then to the police station in Alzira, where she reported the events.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Judge Sends Three Young Rapists to Closed Detention Centre”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.