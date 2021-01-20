Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President

JOE BIDEN has been officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America

It’s official! Joe Biden was inaugurated as the new US President shortly after 5pm UK time in an emotional ceremony at the Capitol Building, where he made an emotional speech declaring that “democracy has prevailed. Shortly before, Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first female vice president and the first black person to hold the office.

“The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We’ve learned again that democracy is precious and democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” Biden said. “This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day in history and hope, of renewal and resolve.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter to offer his congratulations to President Biden, whose role he said is “vital” to the world as a whole.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic inauguration,” Mr Johnson wrote. “America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden.”

