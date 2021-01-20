INFLUENCER Alexis Sharkey Was Strangled to Death Before Naked Body Was Placed by Road, ruled as homicide says autopsy



Alexis Sharkey the 26-year-old social media star and ‘influencer’ with 21,000 followers on Instagram, disappeared on November 27, 2020, and 24 hours later, her naked body was allegedly found “carefully placed” at the side of the road, in Houston, Texas.

A passing truck driver spotted a pair of feet sticking out from underneath some bushes, and her naked, dead body was discovered, just a few miles from her home.

Now, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has ruled Sharkey’s death was a homicide, and the Houston Police Department has said her death is still under investigation and that no arrests or charges have been made as yet, reports The New York Times.

Sharkey’s last known contact had apparently been when she had spoken to friends at 6pm on the Friday she disappeared, but then, after that last call, all new calls went straight to voicemail, and it was also suggested she had maybe been involved in an argument with an unidentified person before being found dead.

Speaking to KTRK-TV, her husband, 49-year-old Tom Sharkey, denied they had argued, but said, “We didn’t fight when she left. I just told her she couldn’t drive under the influence. She left anyhow”.

He added, “This is where we’re at. There’s always other sides to everything. I don’t need to set the record straight. I’ll let it play out the way it is. I know what my life was with my wife”.

