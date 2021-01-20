Iñaki Urdangarin to be allowed to leave prison at weekends

THE husband of the Infanta Cristina, Iñaki Urdangarin was sentenced to five years and 10 months imprisonment for his part in the Nóos case which saw him embezzle €6 million through his Mallorca base.

He was most recently incarcerated in the Brieva prison in Avila and was allowed out for eight hours each week in order to undertake voluntary work with the disabled but when he applied for more relaxed conditions in 2020, this was rejected

His lawyers have now received a positive response from a court in Castilla y Leon to an appeal (which was not contested by the prosecutor’s office) which would now allow him to work outside of the prison, although he would need to return each evening to sleep.

In addition, he would be given permission to leave the prison each weekend, subject to a number of restrictions.

It is anticipated that if he continues to behave in an exemplary manner that he will be considered for parole in 2022.

