House for Sale but The Previous Owner Is Buried in The Garden

A LEEDS three-bedroom house is for sale but the previous owner is buried in the garden.

The three-bedroom house in Leeds, West Yorkshire has been listed for £125,000, but comes with an unusual extra, the last owner is buried in the back garden. House hunters will get a fantastic house that has “no onward chain”.

Michael Jackson, 61, was born in the family home and died there too. He made the dying wish of being buried in his beloved back garden, and his family made sure it was carried out. Michael was laid to rest in the spot where the fish pond used to be after the ground was consecrated by a vicar.

The house is for sale on Zoopla and the listing explains the unusual situation, “Please be aware this property is being sold by family members as part of a relatives estate.

“It was the deceased’s wishes to be buried in the garden as he was born and died in the house.

“This wish has been carried out and the property will be sold as is.”

