Guardia Civil end hired killers’ lives of luxury in Madrid

FOUR people have been arrested in Madrid by Guardia Civil in collaboration with the US Drug Enforcement Administration, for their involvement with a gang of hired killers.

Some of them have extensive records for blood crimes in their countries of origin and were allegedly paid for killing or injuring people in order to claim debts.

They were also involved in laundering money from drugs sales.

The operation, codenamed Burlero, had the support of Europol, and also resulted in several firearms, which had had the serial numbers filed off, being seized, as well as badges belonging to different forces.

It began two years ago when the Guardia Civil began to look into a criminal gang, based in Spain, which was sending large sums of money to drug cartels in Colombia and Peru.

They operated a network of hired killers which operated throughout Spain obtained cash from other drug trafficking gangs. Due to their past crimes, the gang was feared by other criminals.

The detainees include four people, of Spanish, Colombian and Venezuelan nationality in Madrid, and seven other people have been charged, as well as a company, who acted as guarantors so that the leaders of the gang could acquire properties and assets in Spain, allowing them to live lives of luxury.

Guardia Civil also seized jewellery, luxury watches, shoes and clothes, cash and high-end vehicles.

