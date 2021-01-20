Grifols Stock Market Boost After COVID-19 Drug Announcement

GRIFOLS stock market boost after the company makes COVID-19 drug announcement. The Grifol shares on the Spanish stock market shot up after they announced that clinical trials will begin.

Their new anit-covid drug is claimed to have an immediate effect and is said to give immunity from coronavirus. The drug could possibly be aimed at people unable to have the current vaccines due to contraindications, as it uses a plasma protein.

It is hoped that the clinical trial will start in February and results could be seen as soon as spring.

