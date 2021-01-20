GOING, going, gone: Trump vacates the White House but warns that he ‘will be back in some form’

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania left the White House at 8 :12am on Wednesday, January 20 to a 21 gun-salute before boarding a helicopter to his Mar-a-Lago resort, thus becoming the first president since 1869 to snub the incoming president’s inauguration. President Trump tweeted a few days ago, right before he was permanently banned from Twitter:

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Before leaving the Oval Office with his family, Trump briefly spoke to the media.

“I want to thank you for your effort, your hard work – people have no idea how hard this family worked and they worked for you. They could have had a much easier life but they did a fantastic job.”

“Our First Lady has been a woman of great grace and beauty.”

Melania also had a few words of her own:

“Being your First Lady was my greatest honour. Thank you for your love and support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all, God bless your families and God bless this beautiful nation,” she said.

