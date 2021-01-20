A NEW YORK hearing in the case against accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell was infiltrated by Q-Anon conspiracy followers who gained access to the court’s live stream of proceedings.

-- Advertisement --



The court hearing against newspaper heiress and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was interrupted when the New York judge was warned that the proceedings were being viewed on a live stream by followers of the bizarre Q-Anon conspiracy theory.

“Judge, I need to interrupt. I was just informed that apparently somebody is broadcasting this on to YouTube, so I don’t know if you want to give a reminder that that is illegal to do,” a deputy clerk told the Manhattan federal court judge Loretta Preska.

“Whoever is doing it, you are operating against the law,” Preska warned the stream’s audience. “I suspect there is a way to find out. So I will ask you, most respectfully, to stop doing it.”

The stream, which reportedly had 14,000 viewers, was taken down shortly after the warning. Followers of the bizarre Q-Anon conspiracy theory believe that Donald Trump is waging a secret war against a Satanic cabal of pedophiles at the heart of western power.

Understood to be an internet prank that went out of control, the beliefs of Q’s followers have been reinforced by the allegations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s elite child trafficking ring and his connections to powerful figures on both sides of the Atlantic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ghislaine Maxwell Hearing Streamed by Q-Anon Followers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.