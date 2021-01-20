Germany Exceeds One Thousand Deaths AGAIN in Last 24 Hours

WORRYING Figures: Germany Exceeds One Thousand Deaths AGAIN in the Last 24 Hours

According to the Robert Koch Institute, up to 1,148 people lost their lives in the country on Tuesday, January 19 – which is the third-worst figure in the entire pandemic – only behind the 1,207 reported on January 13 and 1,152 on January 7.

This alarming data comes after the infection rate appeared to be on the decline over the weekend, however, that appears to be due to fewer tests being carried out, as infections and deaths increased yesterday.

The German authorities have reported 15,974 more infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the figures from the RKI, there are around 277,500 active coronavirus cases in the country, in total, the number of people that have been infected in Germany infected with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the crisis is 2,068,002.

Sadly, 48,770 people infected with the virus died, although it is estimated that around 1,741,800 people have survived the infection which is 25,600 more than the day before.

