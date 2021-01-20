FRENCH Leaders ‘Angry’ At Macron Over Slow Vaccine Rollout in the country



Local authority leaders in Paris have lashed out at President Macron at the way they feel the coronavirus vaccination rollout is being handled badly in France in general.

There have been reported delays in delivery, shortages, combined with bureaucracy slowing the process down, and claiming incompetence on behalf of the health ministry resulting in very few people receiving their vaccinations each day at the moment.

The Mayor of Garches – a Paris suburb – Jeanne Becart, at the request of the health authority had set up a vaccination center capable of administering 1,200 vaccine shots, but was only sent 420 doses, and said, “I am a bit angry. Please, Mr President, buy vaccines whatever the cost.”

Similarly, Katy Bontinck, in charge of health in Saint-Denis, on the northern edge of Paris, was sent just 132 doses, and said, “Unfortunately that does not match the need”.

At another vaccination centre in Le Cannet, just outside Cannes, Barbara Thery said she was only given enough supply to give 50 injections a day, but could easily do as many as 200 if she had the doses.

Government officials are insisting that apart from minor fluctuations, places are not experiencing problems with the supply of vaccines, and that everywhere is getting the correct number of allocated doses from the manufacturers.

