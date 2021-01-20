Expats Account For 30 Per Cent Of Residents In Spain’s Marbella

EXPATS now account for 30 per cent of the total residents living in Spain’s Marbella

According to the latest data from the Consistory, expats now make up a whopping 30 per cent of the total population in Marbella; perhaps unsurprisingly, residents from the UK are on the top of the list. According to the figures, there are currently 938 UK citizens registered as residents in Marbella, followed by 233 Russians, 133 Italians, 135 people from Columbia and 101 Germans.

“This has been made possible by the meetings held with the different associations and groups within our information campaign on the advantages of registration, which we have developed in 2020 and which we continue in 2021, as well as by the talks on ‘Brexit’, in the case of the main increase in British residents, which also continue this year,” said local councillor Remedios Bocanegra.

The city has held numerous advisory meetings for expats about Brexit issues, but the mayor advised that the meeting scheduled for January has now been postponed to next month. However, she insisted: “we continue to respond to the demands, concerns and concerns that the British community sends us regarding what that is going to happen once the UK has ceased to belong to the European Union.”

