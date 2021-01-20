EXPAT property buyers may require ‘military permission’ post Brexit

Brexit is set to cause yet more complications for British expats in certain areas of Spain’s Costa Blanca as a pre-constitutional law known as the Francoist law will require property buyers to apply for special approval from the military.

The Provincial Association of Promoters (Provia) warned on Wednesday, January 20, that non-EU citizens wanting to purchase properties in areas of military interest will require a special permit issued by the Ministry of Defence, which could delay the sale of some 800 homes per year. According to Provia, most of these properties are located in Torrevieja, Orihuela, Pilar de la Horadada and San Miguel de Salinas.

According to the general secretary of Provia, Jesualdo Ros, “until now the problem was serious, however, with the arrival of Brexit it becomes a bigger problem, since it will also affect the British, and, overnight, the requests are going to be multiplied by five or six.

Data from 2019 shows that the British account for around 80 per cent of property buyers in the affected area, so the complicated regulations will have a huge impact. Officials have been calling on the government for many years to simplify the process for non-EU nationals in order to make the province a more attractive prospect for buyers.

“The regulations on money laundering that financial entities or public notaries must comply with are examples of data that would be more than sufficient and current to study authorising these home purchases and would mean simplifying the process, and, therefore, attracting wealth to the province of Alicante,” according to Mr Ros.

