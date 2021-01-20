Ex-President of the Generalitat de Catalonia and his wife test positive for Covid

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Ex-President of the Generalitat de Catalonia and his wife test positive for Covid
CREDIT: Wikipedia

The former President of the Generalitat de Catalonia, Jordi Pujol, and his wife, Marta Ferrusola, have tested positive for Covid.

DUE to their age, 90 and 85 respectively, the couple are both at high risk and are currently isolating at their home.

-- Advertisement --

Sources close to the family said they have coronavirus but are “not serious”.

The last time the Pujol family made headlines was in August 2020, when Ferrusola fell down a staircase at their second home in Queralbs and ended up in ICU in a serious condition.


Days later, sources reported that she was “on the mend” after being operated on “for fractures” at Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ex-President of the Generalitat de Catalonia and his wife test positive for Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleCatalan High Court of Justice suspends decree changing election date
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here