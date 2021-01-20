The former President of the Generalitat de Catalonia, Jordi Pujol, and his wife, Marta Ferrusola, have tested positive for Covid.

DUE to their age, 90 and 85 respectively, the couple are both at high risk and are currently isolating at their home.

-- Advertisement --



Sources close to the family said they have coronavirus but are “not serious”.

The last time the Pujol family made headlines was in August 2020, when Ferrusola fell down a staircase at their second home in Queralbs and ended up in ICU in a serious condition.

Days later, sources reported that she was “on the mend” after being operated on “for fractures” at Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ex-President of the Generalitat de Catalonia and his wife test positive for Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.