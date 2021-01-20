Estepona Murderer Extradited Back To Spain

ESTEPONA murderer caught in the UK extradited back to Spain

The man wanted i connection with a fatal stabbing in Estepona in Spain’s Costa del Sol has extradited back to Madrid after being captured in the UK. The suspect

The British man who was wanted for the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Ulrich Perez in Estepona in the Costa del Sol over an alleged road-rage incident was apprehended in Leeds on Tuesday, December 22. The arrest of the 21-year-old suspect came after a month-long operation between Spanish and British police.

According to eh National Police, the suspect appeared at Court One of Estepona on Wednesday, January 21 to answer the charges.

The Spanish National Police in Malaga said in a statement: ‘The British authorities have confirmed the suspect was held on Tuesday afternoon when he was driving on the A58 near Leeds.

‘He was taken into police custody so the extradition process can begin.

‘The detainee has a police record for drugs crimes and is known to police in the area where he lived in the UK where he had a reputation as a problematic and aggressive man.’

