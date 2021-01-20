Endesa Discovers Over 200 Illegal Electricity Connections

ENDESA discovers over 200 houses in Reus with illegal electricity connections.

During 2020 Endesa found 213 connections that were not legal and that could have accounted for a staggering near three million KWh of power, and these figures are just for January to October. The end of year figure is yet to be disclosed.

Reus has a differing and positive trend compared to other cities in Catalonia according to Endesa. Over recent years there has been a crackdown on illegal connections that has helped control the issue in Reus.

In 2016, over 700 connections were found to be illegal, while the 2017 figures only saw 386 connections. 2018 was even better with 248. Illegal connections can cause problems and in some cases fires break out that risk the lives of residents.

