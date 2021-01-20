“End of pandemic could be in sight” says European Commission’s Vice President.

AT a press conference on key actions for a united front to beat Covid-19, Margaritis Schinas said that at the start of 2021, “we have good reasons to be cautiously optimistic”.

He added that, with the first vaccinations well underway across Europe, “the end of the pandemic could be in sight”, though not yet in reach.

“The emergence of new variants of the virus and substantial rises in cases, leave us no room for complacency.

“Now more than ever must come a renewed determination for Europe to act together with unity, coordination, and vigilance.

“Our proposals aim to protect more lives and livelihoods later and relieve the burden on already stretched health care systems and workers. This is how the EU will come out of the crisis.”

Schinas said what is needed now is a steady and fast pace for vaccinations, pointing out that it is not a race between countries, but a race against time.

“In Europe, we opted for the safety race,” he said.

The European Union Heads of State and Government will be discussing these crucial questions at a special videoconference tomorrow, Thursday, January 21.

Firstly, Europe “needs to speed up vaccination and vaccine supplies”, said Schinas, and secondly, deal with the new variants of the virus.

Thirdly, Member States should preserve the single market and free movement while addressing mobility challenges, and the fourth requirement is “global solidarity”, the EC vice-president explained.

“If we work together to use our scientific excellence, productive capacity, our solidarity and our values, we can ensure that Europeans can leave behind them more quickly the constraints and hardships suffered over the past year.”

