Donald Trump And Fans Dance In The Street At Mar-A-Lago Resort As Biden Is Sworn In.

As Joe Biden was being sworn in on Capitol Hill, Donald Trump’s fans greeted the soon to be ex-President by holding an illegal street party outside Trumps Mar-A-Lago Resort in Florida. According to tweets made by his fans, there was at least 500 hundred revellers present, all chanting Trump’s name.

There was huge applause as Trump and Melania exited the security service’s bulletproof vehicle for the last time. Trump was putting a brave face for the hundreds of mobile phones held in the air, Melania looking as sombre and controlled as usual. The party, according to all reports, was still in full swing an hour after Biden’s swearing-in had finished.

It will be time for him to take stock, time to ponder about his future- he has already hinted he will make a come-back of some type. Melania? she is reported to be ‘very happy’ to be able to carry on with her private life as she did before, leaving any political aspirations now to her daughter Ivanka who was seen sobbing as her parents walked up the steps of Air Force for the last time.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, has reached the pinnacle of his political career. As president of the United States, Biden will now earn €350,000 a year- almost three times his previous salary. Not that he will need to spend much of it, of course, being President of the United States of America has its perks, because, for Joe Biden, the party has only just started. TW

