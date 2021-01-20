Devastated Mum Wakes from Coma to Find Her Baby Is Dead

DEVASTATED mum wakes from a coma to find her baby is dead after she was mistakenly given ten times the morphine that she was prescribed.

Mansurin ‘Sarah’ Hassan, aged 28, spent four days in a coma before she woke to the devastating news that her baby had died. Mansurin had allegedly been given 10 times the morphine that she needed to help her with the delivery pains that she was experiencing.

Reportedly a midwife at Perth’s St John of God Hospital in Western Australia gave her the morphine at 11 pm due to her contractions.

Mansurin spent four days in a coma and after she woke it was down to her mother via a phone call to give the horrific news that doctors had had to perform a C-section and that her baby had died.

The hospital has launched an investigation into the tragic incident and said “the investigation and review are still ongoing but based on the available information at this time it appears that the incident was caused by human error.”

