Current coronavirus restrictions in place in Mallorca

THE Central Government has announced that curfew throughout Spain remain in place at 10pm.

This comes despite the requests of 15 regions throughout the country to change the curfew from 10pm to 8pm, a decision which, under the current State of Alarm, could not be taken individually by each of the regional governments.

The Balearic Islands was one of those regions and the President of the Govern, Francina Armengol, had already asked residents in the Islands to stay at home after 8pm even it was not “official”.

The final decision was announced following a lengthy meeting of the Central Government in Madrid today, Wednesday, January 20.

For weeks, the Balearic Islands have been the region with the highest rate of infections and measures have been taken to stop the virus from spreading more.

Mallorca has been declared at the highest risk level, Level 4.

Curfew will be from 10pm to 6am.

Until January 30, at least, all bars, restaurants and cafés will remain closed, except for take-away and home delivery, as will large shopping centres and non-essential businesses of more than 700m2.

Restaurants within hotels, apartments, can remain open to clients at 30 per cent capacity, and restaurants within health centres or schools remain open for their users.

Petrol stations, food shops, shops selling essential products and hairdressers can remain open with reduced capacity.

Non-essential shops smaller than 700m2 can remain open until 8pm.

No meetings are allowed of people who do not live together. This applies to both public and private spaces, both indoors and outdoors.

People who live alone are allowed to meet with one other cohabiting group.

Children can visit their parents and whoever they may live with in cases where each parent lives in a different household.

Couples who live apart can also meet.

People who care for children, the elderly or disabled can still do so.

Exceptions are also made for work, public transport, schools, etc.

Public and private celebrations are banned. Churches are open at 30 per cent capacity.

Theatres, circuses and cinemas can open at 30 per cent capacity but eating inside is not allowed.

Spas and gyms must remain closed, but outdoor, non-contact sports can be carried out.

Buses have limited capacity and no standing. People at risk should are recommended not to use public transport.

Schools remain open, academies and others centres may also remain open within curfew times and at 50 per cent capacity.

Smoking is allowed two metres from others.

Residents at care homes may receive visitors for one hour per day.

Museums and other cultural areas remain open at 50 per cent capacity.

Beaches and parks are open from 9am to 7pm.

See more about the measures here.

