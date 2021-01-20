CROSSINGS on Fuengirola river closed due to heavy rains in Mijas in the Costa del Sol

Officials in Mijas in Spain’s Costa del Sol have announced that all crossings on the Fuengirola river have been closed as a precaution due to heavy rain and flooding in the area.

According to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, the entire region can expect plummeting temperatures and an unprecedented amount of rainfall, with municipaliti4s of the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhore Valley on a yellow alert for rains and flooding until 7pm on Wednesday, January 20.

Back on January 9, two people died when they tried to cross the river in the Parque del Esparragal area that connects the town of Mijas with Fuengirola after officials closed the crossings due to high water levels.

⚠️Atención ‼️‼️

Por precaución se cortan todos los pasos Del Río Fuengirola o Gomenaro. pic.twitter.com/oibXlSAevO — BOMBEROS DE MIJAS (@bomberosdemijas) January 20, 2021



