Cross from Franco era removed in Cordoba town despite opposition

THE Cordoba town of Aguilar de la Frontera has removed a cross from the town due to its links to the Franco era.

The cross, known as ‘Cruz de los Caidos’ (of the fallen) was removed from an area known as Llanito de las Descalzas, and was originally put in place during the Spanish Civil War to honour those who had died.

It was removed by municipal workers following the orders of the local mayor, Carmen Flores, who said that the actions were carried out in according with the Historical and Democratic Memory Law. The removal was watched by numerous local residents who saw as it was lifted with a crane and placed in a truck. Many of the onlookers were not happy about it being removed as it is a Christian symbol.

The Culture Department said that the Cross was not directly linked to the Historical Memory Law, as the plaque which did refer to Franco had already been removed, but claimed that it spoilt the view of the church, which is a registered historical monument, and it should not be replaced with anything else.

Meanwhile the Spanish Association of Christian Lawyers has presented a complaint about mayor Carmen Flores for removing the cross, claiming her actions were discriminatory and damaging to cultural heritage. They also argue that the removal has not been approved at a local plenary meeting, nor has it been given the necessary permits, so it is, in their opinion, illegal.

