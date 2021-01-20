COVID vaccine scammers target the elderly in Almeria

The National Police in Almeria have warned of yet another vaccine scam targeting the elderly and vulnerable. Officials reported that two older people were visited in their home by a man wearing a white coat claiming to be a health worker there to offer them the Covid-19 Pfizer jab. He then proceeded to questions the pensioners about other people living on their urbanisation, seemingly particularly interested in whether they lived alone.

-- Advertisement --



National Police have reiterated the caution that coronavirus vaccines are only administered by the Junta de Andalucía through official health centres, and that the jabs are never given out in private homes. According to officers, this man “is clearly an imposter” and his intention was to gain access to people’s home with the express intention of stealing valuables.

The National Police have also warned of “false gas inspectors, false technicians from electricity supply companies and telephone companies, or door-to-door sellers of miraculous products.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid Vaccine Scammers in Almeria”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.