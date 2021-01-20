Covid-positive woman tries to fly to Morocco with falsified PCR test

A Covid-positive woman was stopped at Malaga-Costa del Sol airport trying to fly to Morocco with a falsified PCR test.

THE Moroccan woman allegedly tried to travel home with the ‘altered’ document on Saturday, January 16, and was intercepted by National Police.

Security at the airport became suspicious when the woman appeared “nervous and uneasy” as she was preparing to go through border control to board a flight to Tangier.

Police asked to see her documents, including the PCR test required by the Moroccan airline and noticed slight character alterations.

The would-be passenger then admitted that two days earlier she had carried out a test with a positive result.

Malaga Airport activated its Covid-19 protocol for the detection of positive cases and with the support of the AENA medical services and the airport’s Foreign Health Service, confirmed the woman was positive.

She was arrested and has been charged with falsifying a document and a crime against public health, and is currently self-isolating at home.

