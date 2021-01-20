Covid Patient Threatens To Burn Down Her Building In Spain’s Alicante

COVID patient with mental health difficulties threatens to burn down her apartment building in Spain’s Alicante

National Police and firefighters in Alicante were called to an apartment block by concerned neighbours on Wednesday, January 20, after a woman began banging on doors and threatening to blow up the building by opening the gas tap in her flat. People living in the building informed the officers that the woman suffered from mental health difficulties and had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

It appears that the woman in question was isolating at home following a positive coronavirus test, and officials donned full personal protective equipment before entering the property. Because of the concern of a gas leak, firefighters from the Prevention, Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service (SPEIS) were the first to enter the property with gas detectors.

Once it was established that there was no risk of a gas explosion, medical staff proceeded to attend to the woman, who was distressed and disorientated.

Elsewhere, at least three people have died and several more are injured following a suspected gas explosion in a seven-storey building in Madrid’s central Calle Toledo at around 3pm on Wednesday, January 20.

