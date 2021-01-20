Catalan High Court of Justice suspends decree changing election date

DESPITE the Catalan Government approving and announcing a later date, the Catalan High Court of Justice has now said that the elections in the region will be held on February 14.

The administrative chamber of the court has provisionally and suspended the decree which called for the elections to be held on May 30 as a precaution, having accepted two of the six appeals which requested that the February 14 date be maintained.

The decision, the court has said, has been taken in order to prepare in time for the February elections.

The Govern has expressed their discontent, but reactivated the electoral processes.

The Catalan government had proposed the later date due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

However, as the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campos had warned, suspending elections is not allowed in the electoral law.

The only party which did not agree with the elections being held on May 30 was PSC, who wanted them to be held before Easter.

The appeals against the Govern’s decision had been presented by a private citizen and Izquierda en Positivo, which were taken into account, and Lliga Democratica, Federalistes d’Esquerres, Pacma and Impulso Ciudadano, which weren’t.

The latter have been presented to the Generalitat and the Public Prosecutor, to appeal, once received, the chamber will begin to deliberate to reach a final decision, which is expected tomorrow, Thursday, January 21 or Friday, January 22.

The elections were announced on December 21, and the electoral process should last 54 days.

