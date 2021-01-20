Casino winner violently robbed of his winnings as six suspects arrested

A casino winner was violently robbed of his €900 winnings as police arrest six suspects – one of them a minor.

THE victim was allegedly tricked into going to a park near the casino in San Juan de Alicante, before being attacked and for his €900 prize money.

The Guardia Civil launched operation ‘Rovina’ after the victim told police he had left the gambling venue after winning to deposit the money into his bank account.

As he went out into the street, he said he realised that his bicycle was not where he had left it.

After looking around without success, he continued on his way to the bank.

As he left the bank, he was reportedly met by a male he had seen in the casino who told him he knew where his bike, but on the way back he was jumped behind by a number of males who kicked and punched him trying to get his wallet.

When they saw it was empty they marched him to a nearby cashpoint and ordered him to withdraw €290.

A Local Police patrol took him to San Juan de Alicante Hospital where he was treated for a fractured nose, and cuts to his body.

Investigating officers identified six suspects, regular customers at the gaming venue, and all with police records.

Four Spanish males aged between 18 and 25 years, a 22-year-old Argentian were placed at the disposal of Court number 6 of Alicante, and were provisionally release without bail.

A 17-year-old Spaniard was released and handed over to his guardians by order of the Juvenile Prosecutor.

The judicial authority has decreed a restraining order for all of them with respect to their victim.

