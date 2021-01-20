BUCKS FIZZ Star Cheryl Baker ‘Left Penniless’ By Pandemic as her work all got cancelled



Cheryl Baker, one of the four members of Eurovision-winning group, Bucks Fizz, has told OK Magazine the cancellation of the group’s tour has left her ‘struggling to pay her taxes’ and is now flat broke. -- Advertisement --



Cheryl said the money she earned from the band’s one-off streamed live show last October is all that she has earned since the first lockdown, saying, “We had one virtual gig and that was our only income. It’s been ridiculously hard. I owe lots of tax, I physically haven’t got the money to pay anybody because I’m broke”.

She continued, “I owe lots of tax and VAT because I had a great year three years ago. But because I had that great year, I now can’t claim anything from the government. So, I’ve had to ring the VAT and tax people and say, ‘You’re going to have to put it on hold’. But, I am well and that is far more important”.

She still performs with original band members Mike Nolan, aged 66, and Jay Aston, aged 59 – who herself has just recovered from Covid-19 – as The Fizz and were due to go on the road with their ‘Up Close and Personal Tour’, but the pandemic wiped it out.

