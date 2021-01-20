BRITISH Pilot Discharged From US Hospital After 243 Days Of Covid Treatment since last March



Nicholas Synnott, a 59-year-old British Airways pilot has finally been discharged from a Houston hospital after spending 243 days being treated for coronavirus.

Mr Synnott punched the air in delight, and hugged staff members, as he exited the UT Health and Memorial Hermann Hospital, accompanied by his wife, Nicola, aged 54, who stayed by his side during his whole time in treatment after he was taken ill after arriving in the city last March.

Cardiologist, Dr Biswajit Kar, told ABC 30 News, “Every organ of his body was affected by Covid-19, but yet because his health was so good, as a pilot prior to the illness, he could sustain all this and survive something as serious as this. We were firstly overwhelmed by the joy that someone this sick could make it”.

Mr Synnott told ABC 30 News, “With the support of my wife, and the thought of going back to my kids. It was a tough journey but, we’ve got where we are”.

