Bill Clinton Goes For A Snooze During Inauguration

BILL Clinton goes for a snooze during Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration

Hilarious video clips shot during President Joe Biden’s speech at his inauguration in the Capitol Building on Wednesday, January 20 show Bill Clinton unable to keep his eyes open and dozing off in his seat. The seemingly exhausted former president of the US stunned newscasters covering the swearing in of Mr Biden, who couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing.

“Bill Clinton is absolutely asleep,” one reporter said in a recording of CBS News’ broadcast.

Amused viewers took to social media to express their incredulity at the 74-year-old’s impromptu nap.

“Biden only just started talking and Bill Clinton’s already asleep,” one person tweeted.

“I’m losing it at Bill Clinton being asleep,” said another.

President Biden has become the oldest president in history to be sworn in in the US at the age of 78, and he gave a moving speech declaring that “democracy has won.”

However, there are already fears that the president may have to eat his words, as the country braces itself for backlash from pro-Trump supporters. As Donald Trump arrived at his resort in Mar-A-Lago on Wednesday afternoon, throngs of supporters threw an illegal party to welcome him.

Somehow it doesn’t look like Bill Clinton will be up late partying tonight. Early to bed Bill.

Did anyone else catch Bill Clinton falling asleep. Lol pic.twitter.com/CSbBh5EjKN — Anna Trevisan (@gitit1968) January 20, 2021

